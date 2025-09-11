It's already at Lidl: they've brought the brand-name device you've been dreaming of for a long time

Brand proposals that fit personal care routines at a good price are arriving at Lidl. Many people were looking for a device that would be versatile and comfortable to start the day in an organized way. This week, an option appears that promises speed, ease, and very simple maintenance.

Looking good every morning depends on actions that, sometimes, can feel tedious because they're part of the daily routine. That's why the key is to have quick tools that provide organization, speed, and personal safety. If you add a very good price to that, the decision is made without much hesitation.

| Lidl, en.xcatalunya.cat

Lidl explains what makes it stand out in shaving

Many customers expect clear solutions and trust Lidl for a comfortable, hassle-free shave. That's why the arrival of this product in stores is bringing joy to millions of customers.

The Philips Series 1000 shaver is now available, also referred to as Philips Rasierer Series 1000. The proposal is made especially for a quick, close shave, which can be achieved thanks to the PowerCut blade system. In addition, it features 27 self-sharpening blades to keep consistent performance.

It also follows facial contours thanks to flexible heads that move in three directions. Comfortable use is reinforced with an ergonomic rubber handle that makes it easy to grip. Cleaning the shaver after each use is very simple, because to open it, you just have to press a button.

| Lidl, en.xcatalunya.cat

The design makes every stroke easier

The shaver operates on battery power, making it practical to use anywhere. This way, it saves mornings when time is tight before a meeting or an unexpected video call. In addition, it allows for a touch-up after the gym or on a trip when there are no outlets available and you need to get ready quickly.

It offers 30 minutes of autonomy after 8 hours of charging (8 h), which is a practical and necessary detail to organize the daily routine. Its dry use guarantees speed and comfort at any time and place. This way, it's easy to integrate shaving into tight schedules without complications.

| Lidl, en.xcatalunya.cat

The shaver Lidl is selling offers only advantages. The body is washable and water-resistant, which simplifies maintenance after every stroke. The PowerCut blade system aims for a stable, even cut across the entire face, and being able to open it with just one button makes it perfect.

The price is 32.99 euros, a competitive figure for a branded device. In the box, you can find a shaver, a protective cap, and a USB-A charging cable, so you can get started without extra accessories. With the Philips Series 1000, you get a quick, close shave with simple, straightforward handling.