On Friday you'll find at Lidl the device that will make you shine every time you leave home

Lidl has become a regular stop when looking for products that help with daily beauty and personal care routines. This Friday, Lidl promises some extra help to shine instantly, with a practical approach designed for real routines. Anyone who takes care of their appearance values quick and reliable solutions, and Lidl usually brings them with clear and useful options.

Proper preparation makes a difference when time is tight, and an agile tool simplifies hairstyling and personal confidence. Going out looking good doesn't require long rituals, but rather items that work well and are comfortable to use. In this line, the new product arriving on Friday is sure to fit perfectly with what you've been looking for.

Lidl introduces a beauty device that offers a lot

This is the Remington Ceramic Straight S3504 hair straightener, designed for straightening or curling with easy handling. It stands out for its 15-second heat-up time, so it lets you start styling almost instantly. It also reaches a maximum temperature of 446 °F (230 °C), which gives enough range for different styling finishes without a salon.

It has an extra-smooth and anti-static surface, with a ceramic and tourmaline ion coating, which helps distribute heat evenly. That finish results in less static in the hair and silky shine during straightening or curling, according to the description provided by Lidl. Likewise, the material is ceramic, so the heat stays constant while you work on each section calmly.

Control, safety and ease of use

The extra-long styling plates, mounted with springs, apply even pressure to the hair for consistent results. It has 10 different temperature settings and you can adjust the temperature between 302-446 °F (150-230 °C), so it adapts to different needs. In addition, it reduces risks and increases safety, because it features automatic shut-off after 60 minutes, lowering the risk of accidents due to distraction.

It includes an LED ready indicator, travel lock, and swivel cord, so handling is comfortable. The color is black and the weight is approximately 12 oz. (340 g), while the measurements are 3 x 12 x 11 in. (8 x 30 x 28 cm). The contents include 1 straightener, 1 heat protection glove, and 1 pouch.

The price at which Lidl will sell this straightener is only 19.99 euros, making it an affordable option for hair care in daily routines. If you add the advantages of this hair straightener to the low price, it's sure to sell out very soon. Get ready to run to the nearest Lidl on Friday so you don't miss it.